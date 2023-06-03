▶️ Bend’s own Cam McCormick becomes a ‘Jeopardy!’ answer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Congratulations, Summit High School football alum Cam McCormick. You are the answer to a “Jeopardy!” question.

On Thursday night’s episode of the popular game show, the 2016 Storm graduate ended up as the $1,200 answer under the Potpourri category.

“Apparently still learning to duck, tight end Cam McCormick of this Pac-12 school got a 9th year of eligibility in 2022.”

Contestant Eva Thomas, an attorney from Brooklyn, correctly responded “What is Oregon?”

So how did McCormick end up with nine years of eligibility? Unfortunately, a rash of injuries played a role.

2016: Used his redshirt year.

2017: Played as a redshirt freshman.

2018: Sustained a season-ending injury in season opener.

2019: Missed the entire season due to injury. Was granted a sixth and seventh year of eligibility by NCAA.

2020: Missed entire pandemic-shortened season due to injury.

2021: Played in Oregon’s first two games before sustaining a season-ending injury.

2022: Played his first full season since 2017. Won the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award for how he overcame injury.

CBS Sports reports that McCormick confirmed after last year’s Holiday Bowl that he had been granted another two years of eligibility. Cam entered the transfer portal in January and will play his eighth season of eligibility at Miami.

While in college, McCormick reportedly earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Thursday was at least the second time this year that Central Oregon — or something related to the High Desert — ended up on “Jeopardy!”

In a January episode, an answer read: “The seat of Deschutes County, Oregon, it’s named for a curve in the Deschutes River.” Contestant John Guszkowski, a planning consultant from Pomfret, Conn., correctly replied, “What is Bend?”