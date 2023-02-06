James Taylor coming to Bend Memorial Day weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another big name has been booked to perform at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend this season.

James Taylor and His All-Star Band will perform on Sunday, May 28. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $65 plus service fees.

The online presale happens this Thursday, Feb. 9 from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. The password is LOCAL.

The general onsale will be Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Other big artists coming to Bend this season include Dave Matthews Band, 8-time Grammy winner Chris Stapleton and Beatles legend Ringo Starr.

The following is from Hayden Homes Amphitheater:

James Taylor’s music embodies the art of songwriting in its most personal and universal forms. He is a master at describing specific, even autobiographical situations, in a way that resonates with people everywhere. In 1971, Taylor was on the cover of Time magazine, heralded as the harbinger of the singer-songwriter era. Five decades later, his warm baritone, introspective lyrics and unique style of guitar playing still blaze a path to which young musicians aspire. His songs have had a profound influence on songwriters and music lovers from all walks of life; “Fire and Rain,” “Country Road,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” “Mexico,” “Shower the People,” “Carolina In My Mind,” “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight,” “You Can Close Your Eyes,” “Walking Man,” “Never Die Young,” “Shed a Little Light,” “You and I Again,” “Today Today Today” and many more.

Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968. He has won multiple GRAMMY Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame and was honored by The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences as a MUSICARES Person of the Year.