Bend jam band holds fundraiser for St. Charles frontline workers

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Local jam band, StealHead, is putting on a free concert to raise money and benefit frontline workers at St. Charles.

The show will happen Friday at 7:30 at Walt Reilly’s in Bend and should be a lot of fun.

We caught up with a couple of members of StealHead to find out how the show came together and how the money raised will benefit the frontline workers.

If you’d like to donate you can head on down to the show where they’ll be accepting cash and card donations, or you can hop online and go to the band’s Facebook page, Steal Head Jams, where there’s a donate link.