The City of Bend may pause on a tax exemption program which has come under scrutiny following its approval for a new residential-retail development near the Box Factory.

It’s called the Multi-Unit Tax Exemption program. It received a lot of attention after the Bend City Council voted Jan. 3 to approve a 10-year, $10.6 million multi-use tax break for the Jackstraw project, being developed by Killian Pacific. The project includes 313 units with a mix of apartments, retail and services.

Despite backlash from some, the city claims Jackstraw has nothing to do with this pause and that the city has always considered this option. It says the measure of this programs’ success is shown through the housing needs that have been met by development

“So the pause was always on the future horizon. But because the program was so successful, the pause actually came sooner rather than later,” said Bend Urban Rural Manager Jonathan Taylor.

The City Council won’t make its decision on the pause until Feb. 7

If enacted, the pause will not affect businesses who have already applied or been granted this exemption.