Beloved Bend restaurant Jackson’s Corner up for sale

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Jackson’s Corner, a beloved restaurant in Old Bend, is up for sale.

According to an online listing, Jackson’s Corner’s owners are looking to sell the entire business for $1.2 million. They hope to keep the restaurant and bakery alive.

The current owners say they will help train the new owners for two hours per day for 60 days after the sale is closed.

The listing says the rent is on the lease is $12,090 per month while the gross revenue for the business is nearly $3.5 million per year before cost-of-sales or expenses have been deducted.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Taste This! ROAM

RELATED: Taste This! Crooked Roots Brewing