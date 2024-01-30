▶️ Meet Jackson’s Corner’s new owners, a local couple

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The new owners of Bend’s beloved Jackson’s Corner are introducing themselves to the community.

Anna and Chris Hall are local entrepreneurs who have started several businesses including Lone Pine Coffee Roasters. The married couple had been wanting to start up a farm-to-table business when Jackson’s Corner went up for sale.

“So we kind of heard the news and looked at each other and thought, well, rather than starting from ground zero, it would be pretty cool to keep this thing going,” Chris said.

Anna is a Bend native and Chris is a long-time local who moved here from Colorado, the couple said on Instagram.

Jackson’s Corner was put up for sale last fall for $1.2 million. The previous owners are still in town, operating Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries.

RELATED: Beloved Bend restaurant Jackson’s Corner up for sale