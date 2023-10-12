▶️ Local scam alert: Caller claims to have your injured pet, demands money

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is warning about a growing scam that preying on pet owners’ fears that their beloved animal is injured.

HSCO says it has received at least five calls from people saying a scammer called them, claiming to have found their lost pet and that it needs emergency surgery. The caller uses general medical terms to describe the pet’s injuries,

The scammers demand payment before the owner can come pick up the animal.

It appears they are targeting people who have posted on Facebook about their missing pet.

Bend Police remind you that reputable organizations will not demand payment for services with gift cards, online apps like Zelle or other nontraditional methods of payment.

If you get one of these calls or are contacted on Facebook this way, HSCO says you should call the Deschutes County non-emergency dispatch number, 541-693-6911.