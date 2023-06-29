Bend man cited for illegal fireworks stash, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police cited a man Thursday for his alleged stash of illegal fireworks.

Police said 42-year-old Daniel Ray Romero posted about his haul on social media. Police say the suspect was found to frequently shoot off illegal fireworks in his neighborhood.

Bend PD said Romero and his home have been the subject of at least seven calls for service about illegal fireworks in the past year.

Police say Romero was cited for possessing prohibited fireworks, a Class B misdemeanor. Police also say they served a search warrant at Romero’s home, located north of Al Moody Park and St. Charles Hospital, and seized more than $1,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

The City of Bend has a ban on all fireworks. Police say that code violation is a Class A civil infraction punishable by a maximum fine of $750.

Aerial fireworks are illegal across Oregon.