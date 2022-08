by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An electrical fire left thousands without power in northeast Bend Sunday.

The incident happened at the IHOP Sunday morning. Thats’ where Pacific Power says a blown fuse caused the outage.

More than 3,700 customers in the area were affected. Sores went dark and traffic lights in the north end went out. Power was eventually restored.

