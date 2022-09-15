Idaho fugitive captured in Bend cemetery

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An escaped prisoner from Idaho was captured in a Bend cemetery Thursday morning.

Bend Police say Zachary Heward, 36, walked away from the Idaho Falls Work Release Center in May where he was being held on theft, burglary, drug and other charges.

An officer spotted a vehicle associated with the warrant for Heward Thursday morning, Bend PD said. He had previously used a false name in a traffic stop in August.

The officer tried to catch up to the vehicle, but eventually found it abandoned by the side of the road. Police said Heward ran toward Pilot Butte Cemetery, where he was caught and arrested.

Police say officers were assisted by the public who reported seeing a suspicious male in the area who matched Heward’s description.

RELATED: Alert for ‘armed and dangerous’ man seen in Southeast Oregon

RELATED: Police: Bend man who made threat with bow and arrow arrested