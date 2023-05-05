Police: Bend woman threatening people with hunting knife arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say they arrested a woman Friday morning after multiple reports that she threatened people with a large knife. That allegedly includes a parked car with a child and adult inside.

It happened just before 10:00 a.m. in the area of SE Coombs Place and South Highway 97 — also known as 3rd Street. That’s near the outlet stores and Harbor Freight Tools. Bend PD says multiple people called dispatch to report that a woman with an 8-to-10-inch knife was threatening people.

Among those allegedly targeted was the aforementioned car. Witnesses reportedly said the woman tried to stab the vehicle. The driver left the area.

Police say the woman, identified as 54-year-old Darlene Louise Allen of Bend, continued north along S. Highway 97, screaming. When officers confronted her in an area near the Les Schwab Tire Center, Allen allegedly refused to drop the knife.

Officers used a Taser and a 40mm “less lethal” impact foam to ultimately take Allen into custody.

Allen was taken to St. Charles for evaluation. Afterward, police say she’ll go to the Deschutes County Jail. Allen faces potential charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Menacing and Disorderly Conduct.

Some lanes of Highway 97 were closed during the investigation.