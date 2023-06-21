▶️ City of Bend sets July 17 to clean up Hunnell Road

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend will conduct a cleanup of the Hunnell Road, known for having a sizeable homeless population, on July 17. It is citing an increase in what it says is unsafe situations.

The City says it has been monitoring the campsites as the area has expanded. The City says camps have been established in the right-of-way in the area including Loco and Clausen roads.

“In recent weeks the situation there has become increasingly unsafe as calls for service continue to rise. It has been determined that circumstances in this area have created public health and safety issues for people camping there and nearby residents, businesses and traveling public,” the City said in a statement.

The City will work with local service providers to connect people living in the area with resources, the City said.

