▶️ 2 arrested in NE Bend drug, weapons bust

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says its Street Crimes Unit seized suspected fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and firearms in northeast Bend Thursday. Two people were arrested, including a man who allegedly was not complying with his sex offender registration.

This happened after a search warrant was served on an RV on NE Hunnell Road. DCSO said the unit was conducting a short-term investigation regarding the illegal distribution of fentanyl in the area north of Bend.

DCSO said detectives found commercial quantities of oxycodone pills containing suspected fentanyl, a commercial quantity of suspected methamphetamine and two firearms — including an AR-style rifle.

Arrested were Thomas Cole Dillard, 49, and Jaelene Alyssia Lyman, 28. Both were taken to Deschutes County Jail on multiple. drug charges. In addition, Dillard is facing possible charges of failing to register as a sex offender and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team says a “commercial quantity” is defined as five grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl or any substituted derivative of fentanyl as defined by the rules of the Oregon Board of Pharmacy.