Humm Kombucha acquired by SYSTM Foods, will stay in Bend

Bend-based Humm Kombucha is being acquired by SYSTM Foods, but Humm’s founders say the company will be sticking around in Central Oregon.

In a statement announcing the acquisition, SYSTM said Humm “is the pioneer in low and zero-sugar kombucha with a probiotic-packed product portfolio that includes the first and only Whole30 approved kombucha.”

Humm founders Michelle Mitchell and Jamie Danek said the partnership will mean access to more resources.

“We think of it as the next evolution of the brand. We will continue to operate on our own in Bend while being able to leverage the scale, relationships, and capital under the SYSTM Foods umbrella,” the founders said in a statement.

“Humm will continue to be a Bend-based brand, we love our hometown! We will continue to grow and expand our manufacturing facility and operations in the future,” they added.

Mitchell and Danek said SYSTM is also a founder-led organization and that it puts a commitment on people as well as business.

“We are excited to continue to be a part of Humm and help create its evolution while continuing to focus on the people and the culture that we care about so much,” the founders said.

They also thanked their customers. “We truly appreciate your support over the years, and we’re excited to be able to continue bringing you new flavors, new products, and new experiences as we move forward!”

SYSTM Food describes itself as “a joint venture between SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital, is a privately held functional beverage brand platform. SYSTM Foods acquires and operates beverage brands that bring today’s consumers better-for-you organic and functional products created for healthier living. Its portfolio includes organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand REBBL®, along with Chameleon Organic Coffee®, the original purveyors of consciously-crafted bottled cold-brew coffee.”