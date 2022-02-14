Bend Humanity Coalition questions code change while shelter beds go unused

by Ted Taylor | Central Oregon Daily News

A group critical of the City of Bend’s handling of the homelessness issue is calling into question a proposed code change that would allow for more shelters in more neighborhoods, saying the current shelter has beds that go unused seven out of 10 nights.

“Most nights, there is shelter capacity in Bend, and more is on the way even without the proposed code changes,” said Jeff Eager, a former mayor of Bend and a consultant for the Bend Humanity Coalition. “The City Council’s desire to dramatically build out shelter space in neighborhoods around the city is misplaced. It has the ability, now, to reduce the violence, criminality and human debasement occurring in homeless camps on city streets every day. What it lacks is the will to do it.”

The group says the data it has contradicts what the city is telling the public.

The city currently authorizes temporary shelters in times of emergency, such as extreme weather, but that could change.

The Bend Planning Commission on Monday will hold a hearing on code changes that would “support removing barriers for the development of shelters and other types of supportive and transitional housing for people who lack housing in all plan designations, except Industrial General (IG).”

For months, city officials have been looking at various locations for managed homeless camps, hoping to offer more relief to the growing number of people sleeping on the streets around town, most visibly on Hunnel Road and 2nd Street.

Initial plans for the managed camps have drawn considerable backlash, in part, due to proposed locations near schools and neighborhoods.

City Council also recently approved the purchase of two local motels that will turn into transitional housing shelters after renovations are complete.

The shelter in question on 2nd street opened as a temporary, 70-bed warming shelter in October 2020.

In June last year, the shelter announced it would stay open year-round thanks to a partnership between NeighborImpact and the City of Bend.

But according to data provided by the Bend Humanity Coalition …..all the beds aren’t being used most nights.

In July last year, for example, the shelter had 15 available beds each night on average and was never at full capacity.

In December, the shelter was at capacity 52% of the time, but had no beds available on average for the month and was over capacity for 14 days.

The BHC says overall, the shelter isn’t full 70% of the time.

Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins said the BHC’s press release Monday “is a perfect example of playing with numbers to win a political game.”

“Houselessness is not a game and it certainly isn’t political. It is dehumanizing to our houseless community and disrespectful to those working with our houseless community to put out a release like this particularly with no actual alternative solutions or plans,” she said.

“In the meantime, the City of Bend will continue to tackle this issue with a comprehensive plan to get people off of our streets and into safe shelter.”

The Bend Humanity Coalition has said it wants the city to more strictly enforce no-camping ordinances that would deter people from sleeping in public spaces.

“People in Bend understand that the encampments are bad for the community, and most of all bad for the people living in them,” Eager said. “Nothing in the city’s proposed code change will solve that problem. It’s time for the City Council to be straight with Bend residents about why it’s not using the tools it has at its disposal right now to make Bend a more humane community.”

She said the shelter has been “consistently full all winter.

“With the exception of six days over the past six weeks (which there have just been a handful of beds available), the shelter has been way past their capacity,” she said. “In the early days of the shelter there were beds available because it was just opening and new to the community, and contrary to what the Bend Humanity Coalition believes, most people (particularly houseless people) don’t have access to or read press releases as their primary method of finding out information. Therefore, there was a slow build-up in attendance as word spread.”

In an interview Monday, Eager told Central Oregon Daily News it’s not too late for the city to change course based on this new information.

“We suggest they go back to the drawing board with this information so they can start over with a complete set of information to provide to the public and planning commissioners and the other people in a position to make decisions about this,” he said.

You can see the data compiled by the Bend Humanity Coalition below.

BHC Summary: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KAuYNXThvBfxDpPG8S-eToP-3TQpyKL6/view?usp=sharing

Data provided by City of Bend, according to BHC: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uWLj-xJkeNrQl9c0V3RSXnsFCmNE1VOL/view?usp=sharing

Data provided by NeighborImpact, according to BHC: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uLrGe7pxS7t4s-3V7jRywDiBj0YlMFSF/view