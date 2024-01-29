Dog finds human foot near Knott Landfill

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A human foot was found by someone walking their dogs near Knott Landfill earlier this month, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

DCSO said the person was with several dogs on Jan. 21 in a field across SE 27th Street from the landfill when one of the dogs returned with the foot.

The State of Oregon Medical Examiner’s Office, Oregon State Police Forensic Anthropology Unit, Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office all assisted in trying to figure out how the foot ended up there, DCSO said.

Investigators do not believe the remains are suspicious and that it’s likely the result of “improper disposal” following an amputation. DCSO said.

