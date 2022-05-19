▶️ ‘It makes me happy’: Bend HS senior with Down syndrome wins prom queen

by Ally Osborne | Central Oregon Daily News

Prom season is coming to an end on the High Desert. For Abi Hamer, a senior at Bend Senior High School, her prom on May 7th was more than magical.

“It was obvious that she was the winner,” said Grace Finch, a junior at Bend High.

“She is just the spark at the school,” said Kevin Cooper, the Activities Director at Bend High.

“I was the prom queen,” Hamer said.

Hamer’s long, sparkly, white prom dress found its perfect accessories: the prom queen sash and crown.

“It makes me happy,” Hamer said.

Hamer, who has Down syndrome, was announced for the prom court a week before the dance.

“We had prom royalty and she was introduced so she knew she was on the royalty,” Cooper said.

The night of the big event at the Bend Pavilion, her fellow students were able to vote on who took home the crown.

Each candidate had a jar students put a marble in to vote.

“Abi’s jar was overflowing of marbles and she went back and peeked and said ‘oh yeah I’m winning,’” Finch said.

“A lot of people voted me,” Hamer said.

When all the votes were tallied, Hamer got her crown.

“The announcement with everybody and the entire dance floor erupted and surrounded her,” Cooper said.

“It was good and we danced a lot,” Hamer said.

As for Abi’s favorite part of the experience…

“Probably wearing the hat,” Hamer said.

She said she keeps her crown at home. A golden crown highlighting the heart of gold she shows her peers and their appreciation of her on that special night.

“Because this is a very special, unordinary circumstance,” Finch said.

“I just love being at a school where people are represented by their character,” Cooper said.

“It feels good,” Hamer said.

Hamer says she had a great time dancing to her favorite song, Mamma Mia.

As for graduating this year, she’s excited, but sad to leave amazing memories like prom behind. And from those we talked to, she was an incredible queen.