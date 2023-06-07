▶️ Housing summit looks for building solutions to Central Oregon growth

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A summit Tuesday tackled the issue of the growing need to build enough housing on the High Desert as the population booms.

The Bend Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Bend and the Missing Middle Housing Fund brought together developers, general contractors, policymakers and employers.

Those attending believe there is an underproduction of housing in the region, specifically for middle-income earners.

“Today is one of the first solutions summits where we’ve invited folks from all of those different sectors to really meet, mix and put them to work. This is not a day for panels. This is a day where we’re asking them to come up with the solutions,” said Nate Wildfire, CEO of the Missing Middle Housing Fund.

The summit focused on three main topics: funding, products and labor. The goal is to come up with solutions to double housing production in Central Oregon.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: $2 million for affordable housing coming to Warm Springs Reservation