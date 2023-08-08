▶️ City of Bend hosting ‘rent burden and housing stability’ meeting Wednesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you spend more than 5o% of your income on rent, you are considered “severely rent burdened.”

According to a survey from 2017 to 2021, more than 25% of Bend renters were severely burdened by rent and have a difficult time with the monthly payments.

As a response, the City of Bend announced Monday that its “affordable housing advisory committee” will host a public meeting on Wednesday.

“We are conducting this public meeting to hear from our community and to hear their experiences and their ideas to address their rent burdened experience,” Bend’s Affordable Housing Manager Rachael Baker said.

The meeting will be at 3:00 p.m. at City Hall on Wall Street and available virtually. To access virtually, use Passcode 852721.

People may also call into the meeting at 1-888-788-0099 or 1-253-215-8782 and enter the Webinar ID of 890 5701 7264 ##. Community members can also send questions or ideas to housing@bendoregon.gov

RELATED: Gov. Tina Kotek signs bills addressing housing and homelessness

RELATED: Oregon self-serve gas statewide begins next Saturday