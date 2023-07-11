Bend housing development granted $8.3 million for affordable housing

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Housing Stability Council approved $103.5 million in Local Innovation Fast Track (LIFT) funding to go to 10 affordable housing developments across the state, according to an Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) press release. OHCS will provide 646 additional homes with these developments for individuals and households living on low incomes. Half of the funded projects will be built in rural communities and half in urban areas.

The developments receiving awards include:

College View Apartments in Bend, receiving $8.3 million

Depoe Bay Townhomes in Depoe Bay, receiving $2.3 million

Estacada Apartments Phase II in Estacada, receiving $11.9 million

Ollie Court in Eugene, receiving $11.3 million

Pacific Flats in Phoenix, receiving $13.5 million

Phoenix Corner in Phoenix, receiving $15.3 million

Rand Road Affordable Housing in Hood River, receiving $15.1 million

Rivergreen Apartments Phase II in Corvallis, receiving $5.6 million

Salem Apartments in Salem, receiving $17.9 million

Unicorn Bed in Portland, receiving $2.3 million

“Lack of affordable housing is a top concern for many people across the state and we must continue to pursue measurable progress. These investments will help improve the futures and quality of life for thousands of Oregonians in rural and urban areas of the state,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “We are grateful to Governor Kotek and the Oregon legislature for having the foresight to invest in the LIFT program. Together we recognize that investments in safe, affordable housing are also investments in communities where everyone can thrive.”

OHCS says it received a total of 23 applications, amounting to over $221.6 million in LIFT funding requests, more than LIFT funds available. Special consideration was given to developments that serve communities affected by the 2020 Labor Day Wildfires and those who have a Qualified Culturally Specific Organization on the development team. After careful review, 10 projects emerged for funding recommendation.

“By approving these funding recommendations, OHCS is taking a crucial step forward in addressing the pressing housing needs of communities across Oregon,” Bell said. “The LIFT program continues to make a significant positive impact on affordable housing development in Oregon.”

You can find more detailed information about each recommended project here.