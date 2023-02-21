▶️ Garage fire in SE Bend spreads to house, duplex

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A garage fire started by fuel too close to a heater in a garage, spread to two adjacent buildings in southeast Bend late Tuesday morning. Four different fire agencies attacked the fire.

The fire was reported around 11:35 a.m. at SE Centennial Street and SE Woodland Blvd.

A deputy fire marshal says the homeowners were working on a motorcycle in the garage when the fire started. They tried to use a fire extinguisher but were unable to put the fire out.

The homeowners called 911 to report the fire and report that there was ammunition stored in the garage.

A witness tells Central Oregon Daily News she heard what sounded like gunshots.

The fire spread from the garage to the home as well as to a duplex on the other side.

Four people were safely evacuated. A total of eight people living in the two buildings will be affected.

Three dogs in the home were also rescued.

In addition to Bend, resources from Redmond, Sunriver and Alfalfa also responded.