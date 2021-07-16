Bend house fire triggers street closures; crews fight flames for hours

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A massive house fire on Florida Ave. in Bend caused closures in the area for several hours Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 12:12 p.m. as Bend Fire & Rescue was heading back from a small house fire in another area.

The home was already engulfed in flames when crews arrived, which spread quickly to nearby trees, a fence, a motor home, and a neighboring house used for vacation rentals.

Three people were inside the house when it caught fire, but everyone was able to get out safely.

Bend Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Martial Cindy Kettering requested that folks avoid the area, as crews worked all afternoon to extinguish the fire.

“We do have such a substantial amount of damage, and we have a lot of areas to check to make sure the fire has been completely extinguished,” she said.

Bond St. and Florida Ave. were closed for several hours.