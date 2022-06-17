by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nobody was hurt Friday morning after a house fire in Bend. Firefighters say oily rags that weren’t properly disposed of caused the fire.

Firefighters arrived at the single-story home on NE Bobbie Court, north of Al Moody Park, to find the outside of the home on fire. Flames were spreading to the attic.

The family of three was awakened by smoke alarms and was able to safely get out of the house.

Bend Fire and Rescue said firefighters were able to put it out quickly. Damage was limited to the garage and attic. Damage was estimated at $100,000.

Investigators determined the fire started due to oily rags that were not properly disposed of after the deck was stained Thursday night.

“Spontaneous combustion of oily rags occurs when rag or cloth is slowly heated to its ignition point through oxidation. This is an accidental fire but this type of fire can be prevented,” the department said.

Bend Fire and Rescue says that if you’re using natural stain or oils to treat decks or other wood projects, dispose of the cloth in a container with a tight-fitting lid. A metal can is preferable, but a plastic container or a zip lock bag can work in a pinch.

Put the rags inside the container and fill the rest of it all the way up with water. Seal the top and do not open it.

This will prevent oils from oxidizing and keep the rags from heating up and igniting.

Bend Fire and Rescue has more year-round safety tips on its website.