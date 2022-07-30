▶️ House fire in SW Bend started by oily rags

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A house fire in southwest Bend Friday afternoon was caused by oily rags, firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to the home on East Campbell Road at 3:51 p.m. That a short drive east of Cascade Middle School.

Bend Fire and Rescue said the owners had just arrived home when they heard crackling and spotted the fire. They called 911 and tried to put the fire out with a hose.

The fire spread to the second floor and the attic. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

RELATED: Bend house fire Friday caused by something you may not have thought about

RELATED: Oily rags spark fire at Bend sports performance studio

Bend Fire said it appears the fire was started by oily rags used for painting and staining that were not properly disposed of. The fire spread to Ponderosa Pine Tree and then the fence and the home.

“This happens pretty frequently. People are unaware of the spontaneous combustion potential of oily rags especially in temperatures like we’re having right now,” said Bend Fire and Rescue fire inspector Jason Kamperman.

Kamperman said fires started by improperly disposed of oily rags is fairly common. That was the cause of another house fire in Bend on June 17.

Bend Fire says that if you’re using natural stain or oils to treat decks or other wood projects, dispose of the cloth in a container with a tight-fitting lid. A metal can is preferable, but a plastic container or a zip lock bag can work in a pinch.

Put the rags inside the container and fill the rest of it all the way up with water. Seal the top and do not open it.

This will prevent oils from oxidizing and keep the rags from heating up and igniting.