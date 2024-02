by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A new proposed four-story commercial development would bring a 7o-room hotel, spa and restaurant to an area near the Old Mill District.

The property is located between Colorado and Arizona Avenues and between Bond and Wall Streets, a stone’s throw from Market of Choice.

There is a public informational meeting regarding this proposed development online on Feb. 20 at 6:00 p.m. You can find the Zoom link here.

