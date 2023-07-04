Hot air balloon lands in Bend neighborhood

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Imagine waking up to a hot air balloon in your neighborhood. That’s what happened Sunday morning for residents of Bend’s Tetherow neighborhood.

Neighbors say the pilot did an amazing job landing in the large field.

“If you look, there’s a road right down here. There’s a lot of trees. You got maybe a little spot you could possibly land, but you’re going to be near the water. Like I said, I think the guy did a heck of a good job,” said resident Ed Kahdi.

Neighbors say it looks like everyone on board was OK and the landing was smooth.

