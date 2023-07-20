Bend homicide victim’s SUV found in southern Oregon; no arrests announced

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police say the SUV belonging to a woman found dead in a northwest Bend home Tuesday has been found in Southern Oregon. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Bend Police did not say exactly where Evelyn Jeanette Weaver’s Honda CR-V was found. There was nobody inside.

Bend detectives are headed there to collect the SUV and investigate the area. They did not say if anyone had been arrested.

Weaver, 28, was found inside a home Tuesday morning in the 200 block of NW Hill Street, not far from the Bend Parkway – Colorado Avenue interchange.

Initial reports were a Bend man called authorities after he went to the home to check on Weaver and found her unresponsive.

Police have not yet stated the cause of death or what injuries Weaver may have sustained.

Bend Police said forensics and evidence collection is continuing at Weaver’s home. The Oregon State Police Forensics Lab is also assisting.

Anyone with information that may help police in the investigation, or who interacted with Weaver anytime between July 13-18, is asked to call nonemergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.

Police would not say if there is a danger to the community and it is unknown if the victim knew who attacked her. Police advise the public to take normal precautions such as locking doors, cars and being aware of surroundings.