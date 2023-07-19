by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The death of a 28-year-old woman found in a Bend home Tuesday morning is being investigated as a homicide. Police are also looking for the victim’s SUV.

Bend Police identified the victim as Evelyn Jeanette Weaver. She was found inside the home in the 200 block of NW Hill Street, not far from the Bend Parkway – Colorado Avenue interchange.

Initial reports were a Bend man went to the home to check on the resident and found Weaver unresponsive.

Police said Wednesday that the Major Incident Team has been activated and is working with Bend Police detectives. The Oregon State Police Forensics Lab is also assisting.

Bend Police said they are looking for Weaver’s 2004 silver Honda CR-V, Oregon license plate 085BMP. Anyone who sees this vehicle is urged to not approach it, but to call 911.

Anyone with information that may help police in the investigation, or who interacted with Weaver anytime between July 13-18, is asked to call nonemergency dispatch line at 541-693-6911.