Bend homicide: Images of person getting out of victim’s SUV in Klamath Falls

Bend Police have released new surveillance images as detectives continue to investigate the homicide of a Bend woman found dead inside her home. The images show someone getting out of the victim’s SUV in Klamath Falls days before her body was found.

Police are also asking people to check their surveillance video during a specific set of dates and times to see if it caught the SUV or the person inside.

Evelyn Jeanette Weaver, 28, was found dead Tuesday morning in her home in the 200 block of NW Hill Street, not far from the Bend Parkway – Colorado Avenue interchange.

The new images released Friday are from a surveillance video taken early in the morning on Saturday, July 15 — three days before Weaver was found. Police say it shows Weaver’s 2004 silver Honda CR-V stopping at the corner of Shasta Way and Division Street in Klamath Falls and of someone getting out.

That location is the same place where the CR-V was found Thursday morning, police said.

The images are low-quality and taken from across the street. The person appears to be wearing a dark shirt or jacket and light pants.

Police are asking Bend residents to look through any surveillance video they may have between July 8 and July 14 for a person whose description and clothing may match the images.

Businesses and residents along Highway 97 between Bend and Klamath Falls are also asked to look at any surveillance video they may have between the hours of 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 14 and 3:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15. They are asked to look for the 2004 silver Honda CR-V or the person in the attached image.

Also, police area asking anyone who traveled between Bend and Klamath Falls between the hours of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 14 and 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, and who may have encountered the CR-V or its occupant is also asked to contact nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.