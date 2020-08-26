Bend homicide investigation has police asking for public’s help with photos, video of car

A double homicide investigation has Bend Police detectives looking for the public’s help with photos or surveillance video of a car in and around the area of 12th and Greenwood earlier this month.

They’re hoping to gather whatever information they can on the 2016 silver, 4-door Hyundai Accent from a 24 hour period beginning on August 11th. The Accent has out-of-state license plates.

Police did not release any more information other than they are looking “for a vehicle of interest in the double homicide case the Major Incident Team is working,” Lt. Juli McConkey said.

Police performing a welfare check found 29-year-old Natasha Newby and 34-year-old Raymond Atkinson Jr., dead inside the home on 12th and Greenwood August 16th.

Detectives are also looking for photos or video surveillance depicting this same vehicle parked or traveling, during the same time frame, on Greenwood Avenue and any of the north and south connecting thorough fairs from 3rd Street to 27th Street and from Olney Avenue to Reed Market Road.

The car has been located, but any information would be helpful.

If you have any additional leads, photos and/or video surveillance of the vehicle, please send the information to Detective Wiebold at jwiebold@bendoregon.gov

Bend Police officials said last week they are investigating leads outside of Central Oregon, but McConkey maintained “there is not a public safety threat to our community.”