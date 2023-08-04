Bend Homicide: Tesla drivers asked to check video systems for victim’s SUV

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Police Department is asking Tesla drivers to look at video surveillance captured by their vehicles as they investigate last month’s homicide of a woman found dead at her home.

Evelyn Weaver was found dead on July 18 at her home in the 200 Block of NW Wall Street. That’s near the Colorado Avenue exit from Highway 97. Her SUV was later found in Klamath Falls.

Bend Police say that, under certain circumstances, Tesla vehicles collect video footage both while they’re moving and when stationary.

RELATED: Bend homicide: Images of person getting out of victim’s SUV in Klamath Falls

RELATED: Bend homicide victim’s SUV found in southern Oregon; no arrests made

Police are asking Tesla owners and drivers who may have been in Bend on July 14 between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to review their video. Specifically, they are looking for video that shows Weaver’s 2004 silver Honda CR-V with Oregon license plate 085BMP. They also want to find anyone walking in the 200 block of NW Hill Street.

Police are seeking video from the following areas:

NW Florida Avenue between Chamberlain and Hill streets

NW Chamberlain, Sisemore, Harriman and Hill streets between NW Florida Avenue and NW Arizona Avenue

Southbound Bend Parkway

SE Third Street

Anyone who finds video of interest is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Tommy Russell at 541-312-7955 or trussell@bendoregon.gov.

Weaver’s SUV was found in Klamath Falls two days after her body was found. But video surveillance showed the Honda in Klamath Falls at least three days before she was found. It also showed someone getting out of the vehicle.