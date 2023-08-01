Bend homicide: Police still seeking public’s help investigating woman’s death

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police continue to ask for the public’s help as they try to solve a homicide involving a woman who was found dead in her home last month.

Evelyn Jeanette Weaver, 28, was found dead July 18 in her home in the 200 block of NW Hill Street, not far from the Bend Parkway – Colorado Avenue interchange.

Her 2004 silver Honda CR-V was later found in Klamath Falls. Police said security camera video spotted someone getting out of the vehicle in the same area where it was found — three days before Weaver’s body was found.

Bend Police say they are hoping to hear from people who may have seen the vehicle traveling from Bend to Klamath Falls.

“We’re asking anyone who might have seen her vehicle traveling between Bend and Klamath Falls, might have seen something strange to reach out to us,” said Bend Police communications Manger Sheila Miller. “That would be between July 14 and 15. And then if you have video surveillance and live between Bend and Klamath Falls, if you have video from those dates that would be really helpful as well.”

Anyone with information can call Bend Police through non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.