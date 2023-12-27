Bend Police investigating homicide that started as domestic dispute

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are investigating a Tuesday morning homicide that they say started as a domestic dispute. A suspect is in custody.

The report came in at about 9:20 a.m. in the 300 block of SE Lee Lane, according to Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller. That’s a few blocks north of Wilson Avenue and 3rd Street.

Police arrived shortly after the call and found a person who was injured. Despite the efforts of officers render aid, the person suffered fatal injuries, Miller said.

The suspect was found at the scene and taken in the Bend Police Department, according to Miller. She said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No other information was released about the identities of the suspect or victim.

The area of Lee Lane and SE Woodland Blvd between 3rd and 4th Streets are closed for the investigation. Miller said that is expected to last overnight.

This is a developing story. Return here for updates.