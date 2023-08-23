Bend homicide suspect, brother expected back in Central Oregon next month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two brothers arrested last week in Tennessee as part of a downtown Bend homicide investigation are expected to be returned to Central Oregon by mid-September. That’s according to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office.

Caleb Joseph Cegers, 20, and his brother, Dahnte Nathaniel Cegers, 25, were arrested Friday in Cleveland, Tenn. They have reportedly waived extradition.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Caleb Cegers is the primary suspect in the downtown Bend homicide that killed Taylor Wyss, 33, of Redmond on August 10.

Bend Police said the shooting happened in the 1000 Block of NW Wall Street just after midnight. Bend PD later handed over the investigation to DCSO because a witness is related to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz.

DCSO said Dahnte is suspected of protecting Caleb.

The DA’s office also said that the case will be presented to a grand jury, which will decide what charges are appropriate in the case.

Friends and colleagues of Taylor Wyss have launched a GoFundMe account to help with memorial expenses, and to create a trust fund for Wyss’s young son.