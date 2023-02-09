▶️ 2 Bend listings designed by international award-winning architect

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

Two multi-million dollar houses in Tetherow, just southwest of Bend, are gaining attention for two reasons: Their price tags and the fact they are both designed by a world-renowned architect.

“This is one of the courtyards. It has a spiral staircase up to the rooftop deck,” said broker Jennifer Stewart with Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty. She opened the glass door to the largest of the three courtyards in one Tetherow house worth $3.6 million.

This property and the one next door, were designed by international award-winning architect Fernando Rodriguez.

His architect firm has been awarded the Architecture and Urban Public Award from Madrid, the World Houses Award from Slovenia and others from around the world as well as the U.S.

One of the Bend houses, named The House Around the Tree, has a pine tree in the courtyard.

The other property, called Porous House, has three courtyards within the structure and a rooftop deck.

According to Stewart, everything about the houses was chosen meticulously.

“The roofing is a TPO membrane, again, typically used for commercial construction. The siding on this house is Brazilian eucalyptus,” said Stewart.

For now, these are the only Fernando Rodriguez houses in Bend, but there are plans to build 10 more.