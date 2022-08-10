by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is hosting two open houses this month which it says is aimed at informing the public about the development of regulations on unsanctioned camping on city property. It will also be a chance for the public to weigh in as the city works to manage its response to the growing issue of homelessness.

The new municipal code aims to cover camping on city rights of way and city property. That includes public streets, sidewalks and landscape strips in Bend.

The events will be held:

Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 10:00 a.m. It will be in the Bend City Council Chambers at 710 NW Wall street and will be available online.

Monday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. It will be at Municipal Court at 555 NE 15th Street and will also be available online.

Both open houses will be available to watch on YouTube.

Members of the public who want to ask questions are asked to register using the Zoom links on the Bend unsanctioned camping code page.

There will be more opportunities for public input in September and October as the proposed code is revised. The council is expected to vote on the final proposal in November.

