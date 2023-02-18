Renovated Stepping Stone shelter in Bend holds open house

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A renovated shelter in Bend is finally opening its doors — again. An open house was held Friday for the low-barrier shelter known as Stepping Stone.

In July 2021, the city received $2.97 million in Project Turnkey funds to purchase the former Bend Value Inn motel located on Division Street.

“So the shelter operated briefly for a period of time, and then we went through a renovation period. Many folks are now moving back in next week as soon as we are able to ensure that it’s completely ready for them. And we’ve unpacked all the boxes,” said City of Bend Housing Director Lynne McConnell.

