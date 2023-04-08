▶️ Bend homeless shelter sees record number of residents with positive changes

by Morgan Gwynn | Central Oregon Daily News

The Lighthouse Navigation Center, a homeless shelter in Bend, saw 34 transitions for residents in March. A transition is considered a positive step of some kind, whether it’s a move toward stable housing, getting an education and more.

“That does not necessarily mean 34 unique individuals,” said Director of Navigation Services Evan Hendrix. “Some individuals had a couple transitions, could have been to detox and then to Bethlehem Inn so two transitions for one individual. Ultimately we had 14 of those transitions go to permanent, supportive housing. Some of which were relocating back home to other parts of the state or the country.”

The shelter also saw 3,751 shelter beds used last month. One shelter bed use is considered one person using a bed each night. The numbers can be found in the center’s report:

Cheyenne Trantham, a resident at the Lighthouse, told us she is ready for her first transition.

“I know where I’m going for once in my life, and I know that I have come from an extremely tough background. I’m thankful to have this place where I can heal and recover and learn how to live my life in a different way,” said Trantham.

She moved from Arizona to Bend at the end of last year, and has taken refuge at the shelter for three months.

“At first, I had, of course, other arrangements set in place, and things didn’t go as they were supposed to, and I didn’t get discouraged. I didn’t lose hope, and I just happened to find this place,” Trantham said.

Her plan? Go back to school and open her own business.

She wants to go to a school in Alaska, and then run a life coaching program.

“I have already done everything I need to do in order to transition well into a new state and with a lot of help and consideration from staff and from my caseworker Naomi,” Trantham said.

Since the Lighthouse has been sheltering more people than their bed capacity can manage, the facility expects to add more beds to help additional individuals as the money from the state’s $200 million homeless fund rolls out.

The tri-county area is anticipating around $14 million from that fund to create more shelter space, assist with rant payments and build more affordable housing.