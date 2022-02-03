▶️ Bend homeless report outsiders dumping waste at campsites

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

Walk down 2nd St. near Downtown Bend, and you’ll see a fair amount of trash bordering the tents where members of the houseless population find shelter for the night.

“The trash around here is ridiculous,” said Mando, gesturing down the street.

He is formerly homeless, but moved into an apartment a couple of weeks ago.

Mando is used to seeing trash in the area, but he said much of it doesn’t come from the campers.

“The next morning I’d wake up and it’s there, just piles of it,” he said, speaking of his time living nearby.

“People don’t like the homeless, so they just think ‘oh, there’s a garbage dump’ and they drive by and drop off their garbage without paying their fees at the dumps.”

Nonprofits working with the houseless community have noticed the occurrence more and more often.

“It’s not uncommon that while we’re out on site with some of the unhoused camps and communities that we’ll see folks from the community pull up in a vehicle and unload some household garbage,” said Evan Hendrix, the Project Share Coordinator for Shepherd’s House Ministries. “We’ve seen animal waste, we’ve seen appliances dropped off. Out at Hunnell Road we’ve even seen couches and small household appliances dropped as well.”

Houseless resident Beth Deming took time Wednesday to pick up trash at the 2nd St. camp, filling a plastic bag with paper and other litter she found.

She used to live on Hunnell Road and said people from the surrounding community would use the garbage cans meant for the houseless.

“The residential people on Hunnell Road were coming down there and dumping garbage into the receptacles, not just the homeless people,” Deming said. “So at that point the dumpsters would get overfilled from people’s human trash from their houses.”

TV’s, receivers, and diapers were some of the items she noticed being dumped by people passing through.

“On the same token, I think all of us homeless people need to start picking up our trash too a little bit better, like this whole finger-pointing, it’s not going to get better by us doing that with each other,” Deming added.

The City of Bend said holding offenders accountable is a challenge.

“There haven’t been efforts, or capacity too for that matter, to try to track down the origin of some debris or trash that’s been left there,” said David Abbas, the city’s Transportation and Mobility Director.

He said there are currently two city-issued garbage receptacles at Hunnell Rd., and none at any other homeless camps in town.

“The situation there is not long-term…that’s obviously not what we want,” Abbas said. “There’s a number of efforts underway for other available homeless locations, coordination with service providers for care and other service needs.

“The hope is that we can have the Hunnell [Road] area specifically cleared out before some projects start this year. There’s a Hunnell Road extension project out to the north, there’s the north corridor project on Highway 97.”

Abbas added that the city would this week begin issuing notices at the camp to encourage cleanup and to remove obstruction from public right-of-way areas.

Comments on the Central Oregon Daily Facebook page questioned why community members shouldn’t leave their personal trash, if homeless residents are allowed to do so for free.

Commenter Christopher David said, “Well why wouldn’t they? Since it’s ok for the homeless must be ok for the general pop. Bend the rules for one group you gotta bend them for all.”

Commenter Anne Wolff added, “Why not? I mean if it’s a free service for some, why should anyone pay for it?”

“If others in the community are placing additional trash and debris out there, that’s not helping the effort to clean that area up,” Abbas said.

“It’s not intended to be a community dump site, nor do we want it to be a homeless or houselessness camp. We want better opportunities and better situations for those folks to be able to get their feet back underneath them.”

Hendrix believes people have a variety of reasons for wanting to dump trash at the camps.

“I think for some people it might be a little bit more out of a sense of feeling like they can’t afford some of the options for disposing of household waste,” he said. “To have other citizens come by simply to dispose of their own trash and refuse obviously puts a really negative view on folks who are currently residing unhoused on the street.

“I would say at a personal level the more that we can do…it all contributes to the collective. Whether that’s picking up a dropped receipt outside a store, or something more significant than that. The way we all carry ourselves and the way we care for our own material possessions has a ripple effect.”