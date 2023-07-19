DCSO: Man dies after dog attack in Juniper Ridge

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man who was attacked by dogs at a homeless camp in the Juniper Ridge area died of his injuries Wednesday morning, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called out to the area known as “Dirt World” at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies found the victim, Joseph Taylor Keeton, had lost a lot of blood after the attack. Deputies applied a tourniquet, began CPR and used a defibrillator. Keeton was taken to St. Charles in Bend by paramedics.

RELATED: Victim of homicide in Bend home identified; police looking for her SUV

RELATED: Trailer found in “Dirt World” was stolen last year

Keeton was later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, deputies determined that as many as three Pitbull/Bull Mastiff mix dogs may have been responsible. The sheriff’s office said the owner assisted in rounding up the dogs and is cooperating in the investigation.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.