Deschutes County to address Juniper Ridge homeless camping after complaint

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County officials have begun their efforts to address homeless campers living on land north of Bend.

The county received a complaint about an area located in north Juniper Ridge, resulting in a pre-enforcement notice.

Violations revealed what officials call “extremely dangerous” public health and safety concerns and a huge number of people living in the area.

The county tells Central Oregon Daily News that this is the first code enforcement complaint it has received for this property.

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will consider a plan on June 21 that includes outreach to those people living on the property.

