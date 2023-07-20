How much is the Hunnell sweep costing Bend? Here is one of the first invoices.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s an early indication of what the closure and sweep of the Hunnell Road area will cost the City of Bend.

Responding to a request from Central Oregon Daily News, the City provided a single invoice for the work done on Tuesday — the first day of the sweep.

The total was $5,990.50 from Central Oregon Bio Solutions. This total does not include city workers, towing or other costs.

Bend Communications Director Anne Aurand said Tuesday that money for the sweep would come from the city’s general fund.

“General fund money is discretionary and we spend it on the priority needs of the day,” Aurand said.

Central Oregon Daily will continue to request information regarding the finances of the cleanup.

