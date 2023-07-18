▶️ ‘They don’t know where they are going’: Hunnell Road closure begins

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Despite an attempt to delay the closure and clearing of Hunnell and Clausen roads on Bend’s north side, it will proceed as planned starting Tuesday.

A group of homeless living there took the City of Bend to court last week to delay the clearing, saying it was too rushed. Now, many of those people were supposed to be out by midnight Monday night.

“People are just scrambling, trying to get out of here. And the other ones that don’t get it will tomorrow,” said former Hunnell Road resident Stacy Ray. “You know, because there are a few that say, ‘Oh no, I am not moving,’ but they’re going to move. We lost in court today.”

Hunnell Road residents and a few friends who were helping them Monday night reacted to the news they had to leave.

“Well, I just found out about it five minutes ago,” said Dan Mooney. “I am just here helping my friends pack their things up, helping them out. But they don’t know where they are going. They got no idea. They are scared.”

Several on Hunnell Road said they were unaware of Monday’s court decision and that they had to leave that night.

The City stated they’d been notified, saying;

“The City’s communication with people living out there has been very consistent and thorough and has said that we would close the area as of midnight tonight.”

The City said it is giving about two dozen people an extra seven days after they requested an extension due to disabilities.

Several, if not all, of the RVs on the roads do not run or work.

“You see,” said Ray. “There is nobody out here and people have to be gone by midnight. And there is no one saying, ‘Hey, here is drug rehab. Here is a job fair. Here is mental health or any of that.”

The full cleanup could take weeks.