Emergency hearing Friday for Hunnell, Clausen road sweep injunction request

Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Wells Ashby will conduct an emergency hearing at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the injunction aimed at stopping Monday’s planned sweep of homeless camps in north Bend. The complaint was filed Wednesday on behalf of several of the homeless individuals currently living on Hunnell and Clausen roads.

The complaint names just about every major Bend city official including city council members, Mayor Melanie Kebler, City Manager Eric King and Police Chief Mike Krantz.

The basis of the complaint is that the city has allowed homeless camping in the area for nearly eight years, at times providing water, trash collection and even portable bathrooms. Yet, suddenly, city officials want them out.

“We are actually generally concerned of the fact that the city is just trying to come on in here, do the sweep as planned without any regard to any of the petitions, anything that has been put in a path to stop it,” Pastor Nicholas Schindler said Wednesday.

The complaint also states that many of those living there have requested what’s called reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act — basically looking for permission to live there permanently — and the city has never held a hearing for one of those requests.

“We shouldn’t be here. We shouldn’t have to do this,” said Schindler. “But this is a byproduct of what has already transpired. There is no reasonable accommodation. There’s not enough shelters. There’s not enough beds.”

