▶️ Injunction filed to stop Hunnell, Clausen roads homeless sweep

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An injunction has been filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court to stop the removal of homeless camps from Hunnell and Clausen roads in Bend, which is set to start Monday.

That complaint was just filed Wednesday on behalf of several of the homeless individuals currently living on those roads. It names just about every Bend city official that has been involved in the process including the city council, Mayor Melanie Kebler, City Manager Eric King and Police Chief Mike Krantz.

The basis of the complaint is that the city has allowed homeless camping in the area for nearly eight years, at times providing water, trash collection and even portable bathrooms. Yet, suddenly, city officials want them out.

“We are actually generally concerned of the fact that the city is just trying to come on in here, do the sweep as planned without any regard to any of the petitions, anything that has been put in a path to stop it,” said Pastor Nicholas Schindler.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: One week before city sweeps homeless camps off Hunnell, Loco, Clausen roads

RELATED: Hunnell Road residents, advocates protest outside City Hall over closure

The complaint also states that many of those living there have requested what’s called reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act — basically looking for permission to live there permanently — and the city has never held a hearing for one of those requests.

“We shouldn’t be here. We shouldn’t have to do this,” said Schindler. “But this is a byproduct of what has already transpired. There is no reasonable accommodation. There’s not enough shelters. There’s not enough beds.”

Central Oregon Daily News tried to reach out to several of the defendants in the injunction Wednesday, but did not immediately hear back from any of them.

You can read the injunction below.