▶️ ODOT removes homeless camp off Highway 97 near Colorado Ave. in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A homeless camp along Highway 97 in Bend was removed Wednesday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation, in coordination with the city, posted warnings at the beginning of March.

On Wednesday, ODOT worked to remove an encampment near Crux Fermentation Project, near the intersection of Highway 97 and NW Colorado Avenue.

This comes just days after an encampment at the Revere Avenue ramps to the highway were also removed.

“We estimate that this work statewide costs just under $3 million a year for us to be taking care of the right away and cleaning up the camps,” said ODOT spokesperson Kacey Davey.

That money goes toward fees for disposal, staff, contractors and more

ODOT says the the reason it spend this money relocating the homeless is because they usually congregate in areas along the roadway that aren’t safe.