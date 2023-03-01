Here’s what the ‘supported’ homeless camp in south Bend may look like

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Deschutes County approved a new “supported” homeless camp to operate in southern Bend off of Highway 97 this week. It will be on a triangle of land just south of the Les Schwab Tire Center located next to the Murphy Road and Highway 97 roundabout.

On Wednesday, we got a much clearer idea of what the camp may look like and how it could operate. The City of Bend provided a copy of the plan from the Coordinated Houseless Response Office, which the county approved. Now, it will be up to the Bend City Council to determine whether to go forward with the proposal on city property.

The “supported” part means that the city will hire a nonprofit service provider to look after the unhoused in the camp. Who will be in charge of the operation has yet to be decided.

Here is the program model for this camp. It will provide limited basic needs including:

Clean drinking water

Portable restrooms

Hand washing stations

Waste disposal containers

Stations to charge medical devices

There will be connections to services including medical and dental health; behavioral health; employment and income; case management; money management and budgeting; and housing search and placement.

The program model claims this will lead to a reduction in crime, sanitation problems and neighbor complaints.

A map provided by the city shows the layout of how the camp will be situated.

20 spaces for RV or travel trailers

10 spaces for tents

Eight portable restrooms

Four waste disposal stations

Temporary parking spaces for mobile services

The entrance will be located on the northeast corner of the camp, coming off the south entrance to the Les Schwab parking lot.

The camp operator will be responsible for acquiring insurance for the property, liability and more. It will also have to set-up and manage the basic needs amenities. The operator must also respond to emergencies and community concerns.

