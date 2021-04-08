Bend home where 3 people were killed is destroyed by fire

Investigators are looking into a fire Tuesday night that destroyed the home where a woman was fatally injured on Christmas Day 2020 and two people were found dead in March.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews responded to 60971 Granite Drive around 10:45 p.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished and kept from spreading to neighboring homes and trees, according to Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki.

On March 21st, two brothers-in-law, 66-year-old Jeffrey Taylor and 69-year-old Benjamin Taylor were found dead inside the home.

And in January, 43-year-old Daphne Killian-Banks was taken off life-support after suffering injuries in the home on Christmas Day.

Randall Kilby, 35, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the killings.

Kilby’s mother, Darlene Allen, was living at the home at the time of the alleged murders.

According to Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel, Allen told police she saw her son kill Jeffrey Taylor with a hatchet after an argument.

She was able to get help and lead police to her son the next day, Hummel said.

Lt. Juli McConkey said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“The person who was on the property saw that there was flames and went next door to a neighbor who called 911,” McConkey said.

The fire was first reported in the main living area of the home by Allen, who was sleeping in her car nearby.

Allen, who was at the home Wednesday morning, told Central Oregon Daily News she was not home when the fire started.

Oregon State Police, the State Fire Marshal and other investigators were also on the scene Wednesday morning.

“After a thorough investigation of the fire, a direct cause was not determined,” Derlacki said.