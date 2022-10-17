Bend resident fires warning shot toward home intruder, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say a resident fired a warning shot in the direction of a man who broke into his home.

It happened just before 5:00 a.m. in the area of NE 4th Street and Greeley Avenue. That’s about a block west of Juniper Swim and Fitness.

Bend Police say officers responded to a burglary report. They arrived and retained the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Joseph Ruben Sanchez.

RELATED: Driver crashes into Tumalo fire station, cited for DUII

RELATED: Bend PD: Calls coming in as they try to ID Deschutes River remains

Officers determined that the resident spotted Sanchez in the back yard. Sanchez allegedly ignored warnings by the resident to leave and instead went into the home.

The resident again told Sanchez to leave, according to police, and began moving toward him. The resident then allegedly fired one shot in Sanchez’s direction as a warning shot.

Sanchez was not hurt, police say, and stayed inside until officers arrived. He was arrested on 1st degree burglary.

Police believe drug impairment was a factor.