▶️ 2 dogs killed in SW Bend house fire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Fire and Rescue says two dogs were killed in a manufactured home fire Monday night. It was one of two homes that burned within a matter of hours.

Firefighters went to the manufactured home off Limelight Drive just before 6:00 p.m. Bend Fire says multiple callers reported it was fully involved and threatening other homes.

Fire crews were able to stop it from spreading. It’s believed hot embers fell out of a woodstove and ignited materials near the hearth.

Nobody was home, but two dogs were lost. The home is a total loss after the roof collapsed.

Then at about 7:30 p.m., a fire was reported on NW Tharp Avenue near Summit High School. Bend Fire said a neighbor noticed smoke coming from the crawl space vents of a home under construction.

The fire was confined to the crawl space and Bend Fire says the cause appears to be related to construction work.